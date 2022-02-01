Beloit School District implements new ticket system after fatal shooting outside basketball game

Spectators at Beloit School District sporting events will now have to register with the school prior to attending in the wake of a fatal shooting after a basketball game with Madison La Follette Saturday night.

The victim, a 19-year-old former Beloit student, was shot at 8:55 p.m. in a parking lot outside Beloit Memorial High School, police said. The 19-year-old later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported, and police have not yet arrested a suspect in part because of a lack of cooperation from more than 30 witnesses.

The La Follette students were kept in a locker room on a lockdown during the shooting and made it back to Madison safely.

On Tuesday, the Beloit School District adopted a new ticketing system for all sporting events aimed at making students and families safer, the district said. Tickets will no longer be sold at the door.

To attend games or other sporting events, all students have to sign up online by 4 p.m. the day of the event, the district said. For those who are not students, athletes — including those on visiting teams — will receive three tickets to their game for friends and family. Ticket holders have to enter their names on an admittance roster to attend.

Freshman and junior-varsity players on visiting teams will have to leave Beloit Memorial High School at the end of their games and won't be able to stay to watch varsity. Beloit freshman and JV athletes will also have to leave at the conclusion of their away games.

The policy applies to all spring and winter sports, including basketball, hockey, swimming and wrestling, the district said.

"We are committed to the safety, security and well-being of each and every student and staff member during the school day and during after-school activities," the district said in a letter to parents.

The district is also stepping up security at games. Security will conduct periodic checks of parking lots, and the Beloit Police Department will have an increased presence at sporting events, the district said.

Saturday's fatal shooting was the latest in a string of three homicides that police said appear to be unrelated. The three killings happened in less than four days.

On Saturday morning around 7:10 a.m., a woman was found stabbed to death in the 1400 block of Clary Street in Beloit. Police have not yet arrested a suspect in that homicide.

And on Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Beloit. Police arrested Anthony D. Richmond in connection to the homicide, but later released him from custody due to a lack of evidence.

