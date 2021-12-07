Beloit pool hall fire killed 69-year-old man, authorities say

A fire at a Beloit pool hall early Sunday killed a 69-year-old man, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Sherman L. Van Antwerp, of Beloit, died in the blaze at the Carom Room, a pool and billiard hall, located at 614 East Grand Avenue, the medical examiner said. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Van Antwerp was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's state fire marshal, which helps determine if a fire was accidental, natural or arson, the Beloit Fire Department said.
Fire Capt. Dan Blaser said on Monday that the fire was "rather small" and that it "probably took longer to locate the fire due to the size of the building than it did to put it out."
He declined to answer questions about how Van Antwerp died in the fire, including whether the 69-year-old man had been trapped.
Blaser said it could take “weeks” until his department gets information from the fire marshal’s investigation.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.