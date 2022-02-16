Beloit police seeking attempted homicide suspect

Beloit police have identified a suspect in a shooting last week that sent a man to the hospital.

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, is being sought in connection to the attempted homicide that happened around 2:35 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 8th Street, the Beloit Police Department said.

The man who was shot showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting, police said. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Beloit police are planning on arresting Crenshaw on tentative charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. Police said Crenshaw was connected to the crime through "community support and cooperation during the investigation."

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Crenshaw.

