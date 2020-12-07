Beloit police investigating shooting homicide Monday morning

Beloit police are investigating a shooting homicide Monday morning, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.
At around 6:20 a.m., a man was shot in the 1000 block of 10th Street, then taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, police spokeswoman Sarah Millard Lock said in the post.
The department is using the Rock County Dive Team to assist in the investigation at the Portland Avenue bridge, Lock said.
The homicide follows a shooting that injured a woman about 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Park and Bushnell avenues, Lock said in a separate post.
The 21-year-old woman was in a vehicle when she was shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury, Lock said.
The investigations of the shootings are continuing, Lock said.
