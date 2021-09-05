Beloit police investigating homicide after 19-year-old found dead

Beloit police are investigating a "suspicious death" as a homicide after a 19-year-old was found dead lying between two houses Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a "man down," the Beloit Police Department said. Officers determined the man had been struck by gunfire and died. Police did not say when he was killed.
Police identified the victim as a 19-year-old with ties to Beloit, but are not releasing further information on his identity.
The death follows a series of shootings in Beloit over the past several months, including homicides in both June and August.
“This will not be tolerated,” Chief Andre Sayles said. “Our men and women here at the Beloit Police Department are out actively seeking justice for those who harmed by gunfire in the City of Beloit."
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com/482.