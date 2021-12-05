Beloit police investigating death of passenger after driver crashes into fire truck

Beloit police are investigating a death after an intoxicated driver crashed into a fire truck Saturday shortly after witnesses saw a woman slumped over in the vehicle, the police department said.
After the crash, the 43-year-old woman was taken to a local emergency room, where she died, according to the Beloit Police Department.
The driver, Marvin Flint, 56, of Rockford was arrested on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated, police said.
The Beloit Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a car at Leeson Park around 4 p.m., police said.
A fire engine was driving with its emergency lights on when the car fled the scene and crashed into the fire engine, police said. Firefighters also saw the woman slumped over before the crash.
Beloit police did not say whether they believe the woman died before or after the crash.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the woman's cause of death.
No firefighters or city personnel were injured in the crash, police said.