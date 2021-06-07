Beloit police investigate after man shot, killed Monday

Beloit police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death late Monday morning.

Police said they were responding to a report of gunfire just before 11:30 a.m. when they found a man in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police say they are investigating events that led up to the shooting but believe the victim was targeted by someone he knew.

Police did not provide information on a suspect and asked anyone with information to call 608-362-7463.

This is the city's second homicide of the year, according to police data. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on March 20 in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.

Last week police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with a May 13 shooting that left three people injured.

Beloit had two reported homicides in 2020.

