Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski selected as chief in Fargo, ND, reports say

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski has been selected as chief in Fargo, North Dakota, according to multiple reports.
The selection was made following three candidate interviews Thursday in person before a 15-member panel of Fargo residents charged with making a recommendation to the Fargo City Commission, with that body to review the conditional offer, the Beloit Daily News reported, citing the West Fargo Pioneer newspaper.
Zibolski joined the Beloit Police Department in 2015 after serving 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, the Daily News said.
“I have the great honor to introduce you to David Zibolski. He is our conditional candidate for police chief,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said, KVRR.com reported.
The station said Zibolski has a 90-day action plan outlining the steps he’d take when and if he becomes chief, with meeting staff and community leaders a priority.
The station reported that when Zibolski would take over if officially approved was uncertain, but city officials said they hope within the next few months.
The Fargo City Commission will vote on possibly making Zibolski Fargo’s next police chief at its meeting on Monday, KVRR.com said.
