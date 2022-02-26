 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beloit police arrest man for shooting that sent man to hospital

Beloit Police squad
Beloit Police Department

Beloit police arrested Friday a man suspected of shooting another man, sending him to the hospital, the Police Department said. 

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, has been tentatively charged with first-degree reckless injury for the shooting, which happened around 2:35 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 500 block of 8th Street, the Beloit Police Department said. 

The 43-year-old man who was shot showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting, police said. His injuries were non-life-threatening. 

Community members identified Crenshaw as a suspect. The Police Department said last week it was seeking Crenshaw for alleged attempted homicide, but that charge has now been downgraded. 

Crenshaw also faces tentative charges of felony bail-jumping, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation. 

