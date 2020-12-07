Beloit police arrest a suspect in connection with Monday morning shooting homicide

Beloit police arrested Mario T. Tucker in connection to a shooting homicide that took place Monday morning, the department said during a press conference.

"The suspect and the victim were having a disagreement and the witnesses stated that the suspect shot the victim," Beloit Police Capt. Andre Sayles said during the press conference Monday afternoon. Early investigation indicated that the disagreement was over profanity used toward other residents of the home where the victim and suspect both lived.

The shooting took place at around 6:20 a.m. in a residence of the 1000 block of 10th Street. Tucker, 34, who lived in Beloit for less than a week and previously resided in Janesville, was taken into custody without force being used at 7:45 a.m.

The Beloit Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Sayles said. Police did not identify the victim, but said he was a 50-year-old Beloit resident.

"I'm confident to say this was an isolated incident," Sayles said. "Eighty percent of the time the suspect and victim know each other, so the danger to the community is minimal and we do have the suspect in custody, so I would day the residents of Beloit can rest assured that there is no other suspect."