Beloit man waved handgun around while making threats inside South Side apartment, Madison police say

A Beloit man was arrested after he waved a handgun around while making threats inside a South Side apartment on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Small children were present during the incident in the 2900 block of Todd Drive about 9 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Kolby A. Smith, 21, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, DeSpain said.

Smith is acquainted with those who were in the apartment while he was brandishing the gun, DeSpain said.

