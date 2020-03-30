Beloit man waved handgun around while making threats inside South Side apartment, Madison police say

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A Beloit man was arrested after he waved a handgun around while making threats inside a South Side apartment on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Small children were present during the incident in the 2900 block of Todd Drive about 9 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Kolby A. Smith, 21, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, DeSpain said.

Smith is acquainted with those who were in the apartment while he was brandishing the gun, DeSpain said.

