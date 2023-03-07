A Beloit man punched a driver and spit on passengers when he was not allowed to board a coach bus Downtown on Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of Lake Street around 5:25 p.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, Eddie L. Green, 43, became angry when he was denied entry onto the bus due to his level of intoxication, Fryer said.

Green was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.