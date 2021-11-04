Beloit man on probation in 2 other shootings arrested for car-to-car shooting Wednesday, Beloit police say

A Beloit man on probation after being charged in two prior shootings was arrested for a car-to-car shooting on Wednesday, Beloit police reported.
Beloit police said in a Facebook post that gunshots were reported near Wisconsin and Henry avenues at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, with a woman reporting that she and another person were traveling in a vehicle in that area when a person shot at them from a car.
The shooter was identified as Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 24, and he was arrested Wednesday afternoon on tentative charges of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, police said.
Wiggins and Damont Deandre Green, 27 at the time, were charged in a June 20, 2020 shooting that injured four people at Blu Astor strip club on Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville.
Wiggins and Green allegedly shot at each other in the entrance area of the Blu Astor, and at least four other people nearby were injured by gunfire.
Wiggins was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, four counts of first-degree reckless injury — party to a crime, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety — party to a crime.
Green was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, four counts of first-degree reckless injury — party to a crime, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety — party to a crime.
In October 2020, Wiggins was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in an incident in which he allegedly shot at Green on June 4, 2020 in Beloit, the Janesville Gazette reported.
The June 4 shooting came to light after the June 20 shooting, the Gazette reported, and Wiggins’ lawyer has argued that Green shot first during the Blu Astor incident, making Wiggins the one truly defending himself.
Both men eventually received probation terms, according to court records and media reports.