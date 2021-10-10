Beloit man killed after crashing into a tree, police say

A 67-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree in Beloit Saturday night, according to Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop.
Officers found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road intersection at about 11:15 Saturday night. Northrop said the driver was pinned inside the car and had severe injuries. The driver was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the victim was driving north on South Paddock Road through the intersection when he entered the ditch on the east side of the road and hit a tree, Northrop said.
The driver was the only person in the car, Northrop said. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office is waiting to release the victim's name, but according to police he is from Beloit.
