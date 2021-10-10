 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beloit man killed after crashing into a tree, police say
alert top story

Beloit man killed after crashing into a tree, police say

beloit crash

A Beloit man was killed after crashing into a tree in Beloit Saturday night, according to Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop. 

A 67-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree in Beloit Saturday night, according to Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop. 

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Officers found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road intersection at about 11:15 Saturday night. Northrop said the driver was pinned inside the car and had severe injuries. The driver was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police believe the victim was driving north on South Paddock Road through the intersection when he entered the ditch on the east side of the road and hit a tree, Northrop said. 

The driver was the only person in the car, Northrop said. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office is waiting to release the victim's name, but according to police he is from Beloit. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics