Beloit man gets 9 years in federal prison for crack cocaine dealing, illegal gun possession

A Beloit man was sentenced on Thursday to 9 years in federal prison for distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, authorities reported.

Eshawn M. Reed, 40, pleaded guilty to the charges and also received 5 years of supervised release when he was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

On April 6, July 19, and August 5, 2021, Janesville police officers purchased crack cocaine from Reed in Janesville using a confidential informant, O’Shea said.

On Aug. 10, officers planned to arrest Reed and search his residence in Janesville. On that day, Beloit police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Reed was driving and he instead drove away at high speed. Officers found Reed’s abandoned car sometime later and he was found walking away from the vehicle and arrested, O’Shea said.

The vehicle was searched, and officers found a loaded Ruger 57 handgun with Reed’s DNA on it, an additional loaded magazine, a bag containing 25 grams of crack cocaine sitting on top of a stack of $4,380 in cash, an additional $15,790 in cash, and 1,063 grams of marijuana, O’Shea said.

Officers also searched Reed’s Janesville residence and found drug trafficking paraphernalia, including a vacuum-sealing machine, unused vacuum bags, a 100-gram weight, measuring cups, strainers, and packaging materials. The next day, officers were told of a bag found in a ditch along Reed’s suspected flight path from police the day before. Inside the bag that had Reed’s DNA on it, officers found 671 grams of powder cocaine and 62 grams of crack cocaine, O’Shea said.

When interviewed by police, Reed admitted to possessing the guns, drugs, and cash in the vehicle and admitted that the crack cocaine found in the car was prepackaged for sale so he would be ready when someone called, O’Shea said.