Beloit man gets 6 years in federal prison for another drug dealing conviction, authorities say

Judge's red gavel

A Beloit man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for another drug dealing conviction, authorities reported.

Marcus Payton, 38, also was sentenced Wednesday by Judge William M. Conley to 3 years of supervised release for distributing crack cocaine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Oct. 4, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The judge also found that Payton violated the terms of his supervised release in a 2014 heroin dealing conviction and sentenced him to 2 years on prison concurrent to the 6-year sentence, O’Shea said.

In January 2022, a police informant told law enforcement that Payton was distributing crack cocaine in the Beloit area. The informant then bought crack from Payton on two occasions while under police supervision, O’Shea said.

Conley at sentencing also noted that Payton had a significant criminal history involving battery, felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and armed robbery.

