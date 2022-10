Beloit man gets 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking woman, girl, authorities say

A Beloit man was sentenced last Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a woman and a teen girl, authorities reported.

Cory Hereford, 51, also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release on convictions after a four-day trial in February of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender, U.S Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Hereford conspired with co-defendant, Tonyiel Partee, of Janesville, to recruit a woman struggling with drug addiction to engage in commercial sex, and also enticed a 16-year-old girl with access to drugs. In some instances, he threatened to withhold heroin to coerce them into prostitution for his profit.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction shows that the Civil Rights Division is committed to seeking justice for survivors of sex trafficking. We will work tirelessly to hold traffickers accountable for these heinous crimes that erode the safety of our communities.”

The case was investigated by the Janesville Police Department, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.