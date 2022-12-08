Beloit man found dead in vehicle in Pecatonica River, Lafayette County authorities say

A Beloit man was found dead in a vehicle in the Pecatonica River on Wednesday, Lafayette County authorities reported.

At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to a crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 in the town of Blanchard, with damage to the guardrail on the southbound side of Highway 78, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

The deputy found a vehicle submerged in the east branch of the Pecatonica River west of the bridge, just north of the damaged guardrail, and Blanchardville Fire Department and EMS and the Argyle Fire Department were sent to the scene, Gill said.

When rescue personnel reached the vehicle, they found the driver dead inside the vehicle, Gill said.

The investigation determined that sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Eugene L. Dinger, 73, of Beloit, was heading north on Highway 78 when it crossed the southbound lane of traffic, struck the guardrail, went behind the guardrail and airborne before landing in the river, Gill said.

Dinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Gill said.