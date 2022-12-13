Beloit man found dead in vehicle in Pecatonica River died from crash, Lafayette County authorities say

A Beloit man found dead in a vehicle in the Pecatonica River on Wednesday died as a result of the crash, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

An autopsy performed Thursday confirmed that Eugene L. Dinger, 73, died from the crash, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to a crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 in the town of Blanchard, with damage to the guardrail on the southbound side of Highway 78, Gill said in a statement last week.

The deputy found a vehicle submerged in the east branch of the Pecatonica River west of the bridge, just north of the damaged guardrail, and when rescue personnel reached the vehicle, they found the driver dead inside the vehicle, Gill said.

The investigation determined that sometime overnight last Tuesday into Wednesday a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Dinger was heading north on Highway 78 when it crossed the southbound lane of traffic, struck the guardrail, went behind the guardrail and airborne before landing in the river, Gill said.

The fatal crash is the first of 2022 in Lafayette County, Gill said.

