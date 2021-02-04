Beloit man faces drug charges after raid nets THC, crack cocaine, rifle, $28K in cash, police say

A Beloit man was arrested after a raid netted THC, crack cocaine, a rifle, and more than $28,000 in cash, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Beloit police executed a search warrant at 1150 Garfield Ave. in Beloit as part of a traffic stop/drug investigation, Sgt. Matthew Jacobson said in a report.

Items found during the search included, 53 grams of THC, 24 grams of crack cocaine, $28,912 in cash, and a Draco 7.62x39mm Micro Rifle, Jacobson said.

As a result, John L. Griffin, 62, then was arrested and booked into the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine base (crack cocaine) within 1000 feet of a park, possession with intent to deliver THC within 1000 feet of a park, possession of cocaine base, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, Jacobson said.

