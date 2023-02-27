A Beloit man died in a snowmobile crash in Oneida County Friday evening, authorities said.
A “head on snowmobile crash” killed David Haseman, 55, just before 7 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Terri Hook said in a statement.
The crash occurred on Kelly Dam Road, just north of Old 8 Road, in the town of Little Rice, Hook said.
Haseman died at the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hook said.
