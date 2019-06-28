A Beloit man who allegedly took his seven-month-old son after allegedly assaulting the infant's mother in a domestic incident on Wednesday was arrested early Friday morning in Ohio.
Jebb Sparks Sr., 24, was arrested in Bryan, Ohio after a person there made contact with him when finding out police were looking for him.
Sparks allegedly committed substantial battery to the infant's mother at a residence in the 1400 block of Madison Road in Beloit Wednesday evening.
Authorities said he fled the scene with his son and his mother, Gina Sparks, 51.
Police didn't say if Gina Sparks faces any charges, or what charges would be brought against Jebb Sparks.