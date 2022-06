Beloit man arrested for soliciting girl for sex at Palmer Park in Janesville, police say

A Beloit man was arrested for soliciting a girl for sex at Palmer Park in Janesville on Monday, Janesville police reported.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, police investigated a complaint of a suspicious person in Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St., Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

A man allegedly was parked in his truck and soliciting a girl for sex. Officers later located the truck and through investigation identified the man as Russell Partlow, and also learned of another incident which occurred over the weekend involving Partlow, Severson said.

Partlow, 60, was arrested on tentative charges of two counts each of child enticement and soliciting child prostitution and taken to the Rock County Jail, Severson said.

