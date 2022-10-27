 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Beloit man arrested for role in shooting up mobile home park, authorities say

Beloit squad car (copy)

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a May shooting where gunmen sprayed over 65 bullets at residences in a mobile home park in the town of Rock, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Dakota Davidson, 20, of Beloit, was arrested by the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday on charges related to the shooting, Capt. Aaron Burdick said. 

On May 8, gunmen shot four mobile homes and one vehicle in a targeted attack on someone at the park located at 6219 S. U.S. Highway 51. No one was injured in the shooting, Burdick said.

An investigation is still ongoing. 

Davidson faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of recklessly endangering safety. 

Davidson is being held at the Rock County Jail and has his first court appearance on Oct. 27, Burdick said.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooks trial; attorney discusses what's next

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics