Beloit man arrested for role in shooting up mobile home park, authorities say

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a May shooting where gunmen sprayed over 65 bullets at residences in a mobile home park in the town of Rock, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Dakota Davidson, 20, of Beloit, was arrested by the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday on charges related to the shooting, Capt. Aaron Burdick said.
On May 8, gunmen shot four mobile homes and one vehicle in a targeted attack on someone at the park located at 6219 S. U.S. Highway 51. No one was injured in the shooting, Burdick said.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Davidson faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of recklessly endangering safety.
Davidson is being held at the Rock County Jail and has his first court appearance on Oct. 27, Burdick said.
