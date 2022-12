Beloit man arrested for domestic violence, concealed weapon offenses after driving into Rock River, Janesville police say

A Beloit man was arrested for domestic violence and concealed weapon offenses early Sunday morning after driving into the Rock River, Janesville police reported.

At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an armed person in a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of South Pine Street, Sgt. SD Welte said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Carlos A Lavariega, 20, had displayed a handgun during a domestic disturbance with a female, Welte said.

Lavariega was found in his car in the river after driving through the barricade on Cemetery Road, east of Afton Road. He was arrested without incident and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the car, Welte said.

Lavariega was taken to the Rock Country Jail and faces tentative charges of two counts of domestic violence/disorderly conduct, domestic violence/battery, and carrying a concealed weapon. He also faces charges from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Welte said.

Registered child sex offenders in Dane County Addy, Keith M Aikens, Aaron J Andaverde, Rodolfo Anderson, Thomas H Babcock, Jay A Bagneski, Jeffrey H Banks, Dennis D Banuelos, Evelio Baumgartner, Michael A Beierle, Christopher A Belling, Richard A Black, Michael L Blue, Roscoe L Bohn, Andrew J Booker, Derrick J Borka, Thomas A Bradley, Colin M Brien, Ty B Brooks, Jonquil J Brown, John F Brown, Kenton E Buchino, Jacob M Buhler, Adam L Bunnell, John R Burdick, Kyle D Burns, Bruce E Burns, Michael D Capps, Robert J Carter, Javontae D Chestnut, Dean Chvala, Charles F Comello, Richard E Conklin, Bruce B Conroy, Michael B Cosme, Lloyd M Cox, Joshua M Cramer, David L Crass, Joshua Daniel Curry, John M Delacruz-Aguero, Faustino Delao, Manuel R Dickert, Alexander T Douglas, Marcel Drabek, Joshua P Dybevik, Todd P Dydyn, Michael Benjamin Dye, Eric J Eagen, Robert T Ellsworth, Michael B Elsner, Michael Erickson, Jesse L Erickson, Zachary S Evenson, Robert J Faust, Larry W Fenske, Jason E Ferro, Hudson D Finch, Brandon A Folts, Brandon E Forqurean, Patrick T Forsythe, Thomas J Fountain, Timothy M Frausto, Manuel Villarreal Freeman, Jeffrey S Frills, Vernon L Frye, Terry L Sr Galston, Troy M Gassen, Nathan A Gatling, Patrick S Gaugert, Billy Jo Gilbert, Jeffery Gillaum, Anthony D Gillaum, Larry D Gillespie, James A Gintowt, Daniel C Gordon, John T Green, Matthew E Griffin, Walter J Hagberg, Timothy C Hairston, Jason L Hanson, Robin D Harris, Nakim E Haslett, Emmanuel M Hernandez-Lopez, Abel Hilleshiem, Jan A Hirsch, Anthony J Hobbs, Jeremy W Holmes, Brian V Holmstrom, Daniel E Holtan, Matthew Horton, James M Horton, Nathaniel R Hunter, Joel M Husband, Pierre Hutchins, Spencer L Israelstam, David M Jackson, Amar D Jespersen, Paul R B Jessick, Brandon Johnson, Frederic E Jr Johnson, Haji J Johnson, Joseph C Johnson, Marcus L Johnson, Thomas R Jones, Dquann R Jones, Jacob B Jones, Terrence L Juarez, Gregorio Karnga, Trokon I Kendall, Benjie L Keodouangsy, Micknvgm M Klapps, Benjamin J Knutson, Jeffrey Kolman, Shelby K Kornacki, Michael T Kosinski, Daniel S Kudingo, Anthony T Kvalo, Jacob S Lafavor, Jason P Lagally, Karsten S Landers, Christopher M Lange, Walter J Lawrence, Michael Lentz, Mark A Leroy, William R Lewis, Stanley Lovell, David L Lucas, Phillip E Lucas, Reconald D Macartney, Cody J Mack, David L Mackesey, Michael R Malone, Martez M Matousek, Craig Mccune, Douglas M Mckay, Darryl Mckinzy, Terry D Mcnabney, Kyle S Mcquillen, Nathan A Medina Lopez, Elimelec Meseberg, Michael T Miller, David L Moore, Rodney C Moreno, Juan G Mouth, Rodney M Munoz, Cody A Myers, David C Nafzger, James A Nelson, Eric F Nelson, Mathew D Nelson, Ricky A Sr Nienhaus, Pierce B Norsetter-Shiner, Michael A Noyes, Randy R Olsen, Hans H Olson, Larry W Ossmann, Chad C Ostern, Gregory S Pagel, James M Phillips, Morrise Pierce, Rick C Pillar, Erik Daniel Pineda, Alfredo Pirk, Leslie M Potenberg, Richard A Praedel, David G Preston, Chester J Qualmann, Justin M Raisbeck, John C Rasmussen, Matthew J Rave, Francis P Revels, William J Richmond, Billy N Rigby, Jonathon S Ristau, Stacey E Rivera, Aristides Roder, Dale Rodriguez, Antonio G Rodriguez, Kevin Rojas-Laguna, Jose Rose, Andrew L Rose, Doran R Ruiz, Armando L Sabel, Thomas J Sallay, Carlos B Schielzeth, Joel S Schindel, Joshua A Schmidt, Andrew R Schneider, Joseph R Scott, Jerod Selkurt, Scott A Shelton, Tyler Shields, Cortez W Shoulders, Jamarious M Shy, Kirk L Simpson, Steven B Singleton, Marcus O Smith, Michael M Sorenson, Kristi L Stadelmayer, David R Steinhorst, Gregory R Strom, David R Suttles, James E Swift, Jarvis M Swisher, Richard W Szudy, Matthew J Tanon, Miguel A Teed, Kevin W Tengowski, Myron Sr Tessmann, Cody A Thelen, Thomas L Tuckwood, Andrew James Turner, Berlin Ujke, Joshua M Urrea, Noe Vanderscheuren, Anthony P Vang, Sai Vega Hernandez, Cesar Vosen, Jeremy P Walker, Jimmie T Warren, Ricky L Jr Wasley, Richard Webb, Devon A Weiss, Mark E West, Mark A Westendorf, Theodore John White, David B Will, Gary A Williams, Corwin K Williams, Dewy Wayne Williams, Lamar Williams, Richard D Williams, Willie L Winch, James T Yoder, Isaac Young, Steven R Zimmerman, John F Zobjeck, James L