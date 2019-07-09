A 20-year-old Beloit man has been arrested in connection with a crash into a house that was then destroyed by fire.
Cameron Lee Flory was arrested Sunday night after police used the vehicle registration number on his car to find him.
He was tentatively charged with hit and run, town of Beloit police said.
Flory allegedly drove his car into the vacant house at 3026 S. Riverside Drive early Sunday morning, then ran from the scene.
Both the car and the house were destroyed in the fire that shut down Highway 51 for about six hours.