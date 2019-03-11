A Beloit man stopped by police on Saturday for speeding was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Justino Chaparro, 51, was taken to the Rock County Jail following his arrest as about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Shopiere Road at Cranston Road in Beloit, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy who pulled Chaparro over for speeding noticed an odor of intoxicants and had him step out of the Chevy Equinox he was driving.
"Chaparro admitted to consuming intoxicants prior to the stop," said Sgt. Josh Lund. "Standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene showed his abilities were impaired."
A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .15. He refused to consent to an evidentiary blood sample so a search warrant was drafted to get the legal blood draw.
He also was ticketed for operating after revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and speeding.
