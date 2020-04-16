You are the owner of this article.
Beloit homicide victim identified as Janesville man, police say
Beloit police car
BELOIT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The homicide victim found in Beloit Tuesday has been identified as a man from Janesville, the city of Beloit Police Department said.

The body of Jwan J. Lamon, 18, was found on the 1600 block of Royce Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications for the city.

Police said the homicide does not appear to be random, and Lamon was targeted. 

The Beloit Police Department is working with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department on the investigation. 

Anyone with information relating to the homicide should contact Beloit police at 608-757-2244, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

