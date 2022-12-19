 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Beloit felon faces OWI, gun charges after crash in Janesville, police say

Police squad car lights

A Beloit felon faces OWI and gun charges after a crash in Janesville early Saturday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 3:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 300 block of East Racine Street for a crash and they determined that Brock Chancy, 28, was driving west on East Racine Street, lost control, and slid into a fire hydrant, police said in a statement.

Chancy, who remained in the area, was arrested and a search of his backpack found a semi-automatic handgun. Chance is a convicted felon who is on probation for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, which involved the use of a firearm, police said.

Chance was arrested on tentative charges of first offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, operating after revocation, operating too fast for conditions, no insurance, felon in possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellowstone subterranean magma far exceeds what was previously believed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics