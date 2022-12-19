Beloit felon faces OWI, gun charges after crash in Janesville, police say

A Beloit felon faces OWI and gun charges after a crash in Janesville early Saturday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 3:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 300 block of East Racine Street for a crash and they determined that Brock Chancy, 28, was driving west on East Racine Street, lost control, and slid into a fire hydrant, police said in a statement.

Chancy, who remained in the area, was arrested and a search of his backpack found a semi-automatic handgun. Chance is a convicted felon who is on probation for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, which involved the use of a firearm, police said.

Chance was arrested on tentative charges of first offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, operating after revocation, operating too fast for conditions, no insurance, felon in possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

