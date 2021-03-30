 Skip to main content
Beloit felon arrested after threatening people with gun in Janesville, police say
alert

Ladarien D. Brackens booking photo

 Ladarien D. Brackens.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Beloit felon was arrested early Saturday morning after threatening people with a gun in Janesville, police reported.

At about 1:11 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 600 block of Cherry Street on a report that a man was standing outside a residence and threatening the victims with a gun, Janesville police Lt. Joshua M. Norem said in a report.

No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured, Norem said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arriving and after officers gathered information they provided it to other Rock County Law Enforcement agencies. A short time later, a Beloit police officer located the suspect in the 1100 block of Ninth Street in Beloit and was taken into custody without incident, Norem said.

A search of the vehicle the suspect, Ladarien D. Brackens, 35, of Beloit, was using yield a gun used in the disturbance, Norem said.

Brackens, a convicted felon who is on probation for a gun-related offense and who violated a domestic abuse injunction order, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felon in possession of firearm, violation of domestic abuse injunction, and a probation violation.

Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.





