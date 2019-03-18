A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Beloit that left one man dead and two people injured a week ago.
Gregory Carter, 30, Beloit, was arrested in Janesville Wednesday night for involvement in the shooting, but police didn't say if he was the alleged suspect in the shooting of Treron White, 21, Beloit, who was found dead at the scene.
The shooting took place during a big fight involving many people March 11 in the Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue area.
Devonta Brandenburg, 25, Beloit and a 15-year-old Beloit male were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.
Police said the state attorney general's office will be reviewing the case against Carter because of a potential conflict of interest in the Rock County District Attorney's Office.
Police also said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 364-6837.