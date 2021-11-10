 Skip to main content
Beloit 17-year-old killed in off-road crash, authorities say
Beloit 17-year-old killed in off-road crash, authorities say

A 17-year-old from Beloit was killed after his car drove off the road and crashed into a tree and power pole Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. 

The 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, was driving north on Highway 213 in the town of Newark just after 12:20 p.m. when his vehicle drifted past the road's east shoulder, Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement. The driver's Ford Focus then sloped through a ravine uphill before hitting the tree and pole and coming to a stop at the top of a hill in a field east of South Kettle Road, Knudson said. 

The 17-year-old was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where he died. 

The crash remains under investigation though the driver was wearing a seatbelt when he crashed, Knudson said. 

