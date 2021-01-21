Belleville man who drove into field after fleeing at 100 mph faces 3rd OWI, Verona police say

A Belleville man who drove into a field Wednesday night after fleeing at 100 mph was arrested and faces charges that include a third offense of OWI, Verona police reported.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., a driver reported that a man driving a pick-up truck in Paoli yelled profanities at her and followed her as they each drove their vehicles north to Verona, where officers located both vehicles traveling on Old Highway PB, near East Verona Avenue, Lt. Mark Horstmann said in a report.

The officers attempted to stop the pick-up based on the other driver’s report, as well as for a traffic violation in Verona. In addition, the same vehicle had been reported as tailgating other vehicles and driving recklessly near Paoli about 45 minutes before this incident, Horstmann said.

When Verona police attempted to stop the pick-up, the driver fled east on Highway 18, reaching about 100 mph as police pursued. The pick-up went East on McKee Road, where an attempt to use a tire deflation device failed, and the truck headed south on Richardson Street, Horstmann said.

After the pick-up traveled past Lacy Road, Verona police terminated their pursuit due to the driver’s increasingly dangerous driving, Horstmann said.