Beaver Dam man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says

Authorities believe a 34-year-old man found in Beaver Dam Sunday morning was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a motorcycle in a ditch and man nearby with no signs of life on South Center Road near Jackson Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
The man, of rural Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene. Schmidt said it is believed that sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., the man was driving southbound on South Center Road, failed to negotiate a curve, drove into the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Schmidt said speeding and alcohol impairment are "suspected" to have contributed to the crash.
The Dodge County Medical Examiner has not released the man's name.