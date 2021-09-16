Beaver Dam man gets 2 decades in prison for OWI crash that killed 22-year-old

A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison for killing one person and injuring six after he drove down the wrong lane of a Dodge County highway in 2019.
The sentencing for Dustin Vandergalien, 36, stems from a July 2019 incident where he drove into oncoming traffic on Highway E at 77 mph for an extended period of time while intoxicated and high on cocaine, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a statement.
"The defendant's behavior was reckless and showed utter disregard for human life," Klomberg said at Vandergalien's sentencing.
A Wisconsin State Patrol investigation found that as Vandergalien drove toward other motorists on the road, a first driver swerved out of the way, though her and two passengers were still injured. Vandergalien reportedly hit a second vehicle head on, killing the front passenger, Gavin Rivas, 22, of Orfordville, and injuring the driver and other passengers.
A witness testified that Vandergalien had been driving erratically for miles and did not merge out of the oncoming lane.
"He had the sun to his rear, no obstructions in his view and the visibility on this flat, straight stretch of highway is among the best in the county," Klomberg said. "He had to see the vehicles coming, yet remained in their lane for nearly the lengths of two football fields, possibly more.”
Vandergalien was sentenced for homicide by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, injury by use of a vehicle while under a controlled substance and causing injury while operating under a controlled substance, Klomberg said. The Beaver Dam man pleaded no contest to the charges in June.
Vandergalien was also sentenced to 19 years of extended supervision when he is released from prison.