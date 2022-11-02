BB gun suspected in Downtown property damage incidents, Madison police say

Madison police said they suspect that a BB gun was used in two incidents of property damage Downtown on Tuesday night.

The two incidents happened minutes apart around 11 p.m., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The first happened on East Washington Avenue near Blair Street when a woman got into her parked vehicle and promptly heard their rear window damaged by what police believe was a BB gun, Lisko said.

Shortly after, another caller reported their vehicle had been struck by apparent shots from a BB gun on East Washington Avenue near First Street, Lisko said.

No injuries were reported and the incidents are under investigation as being connected, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.