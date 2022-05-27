Bayfield County man charged with stealing timber from Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

A Bayfield County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing timber from Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Jerod Hecimovich, 40, of Mason, is charged in a three-count indictment with stealing live oak timber, injuring live oak timber, and knowingly cutting and removing live oak timber from the Bayfield County forest, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

According to the indictment, Hecimovich, as owner and operator of Hecimovich Forest Products LLC, in April 2019 was awarded a contract by the U.S. Forest Service to harvest certain timber from U.S. Forest land, but that he harvested certain live oak timber which the contract specified should not be removed, O’Shea said.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of $24,736 in proceeds from the illegally harvested timber, O’Shea said.

If convicted, Hecimovich faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges of stealing government property and injuring government property, and up to a year on the charge of cutting and removing timber from the National Forest, O’Shea said.

