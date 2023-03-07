A man suspected of battering a woman after they'd been to a nightclub was found hiding in a shed Sunday after fleeing police, Madison police say.

Carlos D. Ortiz-Lopez, 23, was arrested for alleged battery, strangulation, recklessly endangering safety and intimidation of a victim after police received a call about a disturbance at 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cypress Way, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Ortiz-Lopez and the woman had been at a nightclub together before the incident and after the woman went home, the suspect arrived there and allegedly beat and choked her until she called police, Fryer said.

The suspect fled on foot before police got to the scene, but they located him in a nearby shed later that morning with the help of a drone and police dog, Fryer said.

