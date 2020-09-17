Battery, reckless endangerment charged in August stabbing on the North Side

According to the complaint:

A witness told police she and the woman who was eventually stabbed, along with a man, went to the home of Jackson and Brown to play cards. The man was the father of a child with another woman who was at the home when the group arrived. That woman became upset he was there.

The three then left, and the upset mother, along with Brown and Jackson, followed them outside. As the witness got into her car, the upset mother opened the car door and kept up the confrontation with her. The witness pushed the woman away, and the witness then noticed Brown and Jackson walking up holding knives.

A struggle ensued, during which a woman who had stepped in to defend the woman who was being attacked was stabbed.

The woman who was stabbed told police that after the confrontation, her breathing felt "weird" and her ribs felt like they were filling with fluid. She saw blood on her chest.

"I didn't know if I was shot or stabbed," she told police.

In the unrelated July 19 incident, that criminal complaint states, Jackson got into an argument at the Kipling Drive home with another woman, who decided to leave. The woman said Jackson took her car keys and wouldn't return them, then grabbed her around the throat.