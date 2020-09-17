Battery, reckless endangerment charged in August stabbing on the North Side

A mother and daughter arrested earlier this week for their roles in a stabbing incident in August were charged with felonies Thursday, but not with attempted homicide as originally recommended by police.
Cierra L. Jackson, 28, and Charmaine R. Brown, 55, both of Madison, were charged with aggravated battery and Jackson was also charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for the Aug. 13 incident involving a 27-year-old woman on Kipling Drive on Madison's North Side.
Jackson was also charged in a separate criminal complaint with second-degree reckless endangerment for another incident on July 19 that also involved a knife.
According to the complaint for the Kipling Drive incident in August, the stabbing victim said she was trying to break up a fight outside the home and was stabbed in the chest. Witnesses said both Brown and Jackson had knives, but Brown's knife was very long and she was not in a position to have stabbed the woman, so it was believed Jackson had stabbed her.
As a result of the stabbing, the woman sustained a collapsed lung and a chest tube was needed to clear blood and fluid from her lungs.
Jackson, who is also being held for a suspected probation violation, was jailed on $6,000 bail after appearing in court Thursday. Brown was released on a signature bond.
According to the complaint:
A witness told police she and the woman who was eventually stabbed, along with a man, went to the home of Jackson and Brown to play cards. The man was the father of a child with another woman who was at the home when the group arrived. That woman became upset he was there.
The three then left, and the upset mother, along with Brown and Jackson, followed them outside. As the witness got into her car, the upset mother opened the car door and kept up the confrontation with her. The witness pushed the woman away, and the witness then noticed Brown and Jackson walking up holding knives.
A struggle ensued, during which a woman who had stepped in to defend the woman who was being attacked was stabbed.
The woman who was stabbed told police that after the confrontation, her breathing felt "weird" and her ribs felt like they were filling with fluid. She saw blood on her chest.
"I didn't know if I was shot or stabbed," she told police.
In the unrelated July 19 incident, that criminal complaint states, Jackson got into an argument at the Kipling Drive home with another woman, who decided to leave. The woman said Jackson took her car keys and wouldn't return them, then grabbed her around the throat.
She said Jackson forced her against the kitchen sink then ran a knife across her throat and her arms, telling her, "I'm going to kill you."
The knife, however, was dull and the woman was not seriously hurt.
