Barrage of gunshots fired Downtown leads to 4-year prison sentence

A man who fired nearly a dozen shots Downtown at two men who had robbed him during a drug transaction that went sour was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.
Benjamin L. Nickel, 40, of Madison, was originally charged in 2019 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide but in August pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon for an Oct. 17, 2019 incident in which Nickel chased and fired gunshots at two men who had stolen a 5-pound bag of marijuana from him and a partner at gunpoint.
The prison sentence will be followed by six years of extended supervision.
Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland rejected a request by Nickel's attorney, Michael Covey, for probation, telling him "I can't in good faith utilize probation under these circumstances."
He said the robbery of marijuana from Nickel and Jeremiah C. Coby didn't justify the pursuit of the two who took the pot and the firing of gunshots that could have struck innocent people outside an apartment building in the 600 block of Langdon Street.
He said Nickel wasn't supposed to have a gun at all because of a prior felony conviction.
One of the men who fled, Phillip Buckner, was shot in the right bicep by Nickel. Buckner was not charged for the robbery, but his brother, Brandon Buckner, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for allegedly firing gunshots during the incident. His case remains open.
Coby, 40, pleaded guilty in April 2020 to two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment for also firing gunshots and was sentenced three months later to five years of probation.