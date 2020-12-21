Barneveld man dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Verona police say

A 45-year-old Barneveld man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, Verona police reported.

The man, who has not been identified, was alone in an SUV heading west on Highway 18 when he went across the median, into the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 briefly, then back on the median before going airborne and landing on Highway PB, Lt. David Dresser said in an update of a report put out by Lt. Mark Horstmann.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the driver, Dresser said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and anyone who saw the SUV on Highway 18 before the crash or saw the crash happen is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.

