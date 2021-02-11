 Skip to main content
Barneveld man arrested for battery, strangulation, suffocation in domestic case, Iowa County authorities say
A Barneveld man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for battery, strangulation and suffocation in a domestic case, Iowa County authorities reported.

Iowa County deputies and Barneveld police officers arrested Joseph C. Jordee Jr., 31, after making contact with him on Ruste Road in Barneveld about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Jordee was jailed on tentative charges of domestic battery, intimidation of a victim by use or attempted use of force, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, five counts of felony bail jumping, 15 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and criminal damage to property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No further details were released.

