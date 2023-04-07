A 13-year-old Barneveld boy died after a UTV crash into the East Branch Pecatonica River on Thursday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office 911 Center was notified that a 13-year-old boy was missing from a farm on Mill Dam Road in the town of Moscow, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

Multiple agencies responded for a search that found a John Deere 6-wheeled Gator with the 13-year-old in the East Branch Pecatonica River, a tributary of the Pecatonica River, Peterson said.

Investigators determined that the boy was operating the UTV on Burma Road when he lost control, stuck a tree, and fell into the river, Peterson said.

The boy was taken by Barneveld EMS to University Hospital with the MedFlight crew on-board and pronounced dead by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office at the hospital, Peterson said.

The investigation is continuing no further information, including the boy’s name, will be released, Peterson said.