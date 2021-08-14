Barn fire near Sun Prairie causes $33,000 in damage

TOWN OF BRISTOL — A barn fire resulting from a welding accident caused $33,000 in damage Saturday, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the 7500 block of County Highway VV. No injuries to livestock or humans was reported, though the structure was within 50 feet of a larger barn housing more than 100 cattle and 150 feet from a residence.

A Sun Prairie ladder truck, two engines, a squad car and water tenders from the Dane and Marshall fire departments were on the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Sun Prairie EMS also assisted.

Structural damage totaled $30,000 plus an additional $3,000 damage to contents, fire officials said.