Barn fire near Sun Prairie causes $33,000 in damage

TOWN OF BRISTOL — A barn fire resulting from a welding accident caused $33,000 in damage Saturday, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
The fire occurred in the 7500 block of County Highway VV. No injuries to livestock or humans was reported, though the structure was within 50 feet of a larger barn housing more than 100 cattle and 150 feet from a residence.
A Sun Prairie ladder truck, two engines, a squad car and water tenders from the Dane and Marshall fire departments were on the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Sun Prairie EMS also assisted.
Structural damage totaled $30,000 plus an additional $3,000 damage to contents, fire officials said.
Photos: Memorial service for Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
The casket of Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr leaves the high school after the service. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
The casket of Capt. Cory Barr arriving at Sun Prairie High School after the precession. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
Abby Barr, the wife of Sun Prairie firefighter, middle right, leaving the service at Sun Prairie High School. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
Abby Barr, the wife of Sun Prairie firefighter, leaving the service at Sun Prairie High School. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
The casket of Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr is transported from Sun Prairie high school in the back of an antique fire truck he helped restore. A procession of Sun Prairie emergency vehicles also escorted Barr's casket.
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
Capt. Cory Barr helped restore the antique fire truck carrying his casket to and from Saturday's funeral service at Sun Prairie High School.
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
Fireman lining the driveway to the High school waiting for the Precession to arrive. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Funeral for fire Capt. Cory Barr
A couple watching the service from the parking lot of the high school. Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tuesday night is gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
