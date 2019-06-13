Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
A 65-year-old Baraboo woman was killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash in Dodge County, when her SUV crossed the center line.

The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Highway 60 west of Highway P in the town of Rubicon, the Sheriff's Office said.

The initial investigation showed a Ford Ecosport SUV driven by the Baraboo woman was going east on Highway 60 and crossed the center line, hitting a westbound Infinity FX35 SUV driven by a 63-year-old Hustisford woman.

The Baraboo woman was taken to Aurora Hospital in Hartford where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity was not released pending notification of family.

The Hustisford woman was taken to Aurora Hospital in Summit for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hartford Police, Fire and EMS units and the State Patrol assisted at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

