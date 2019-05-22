Try 3 months for $3
A Baraboo man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for having guns as a felon.

Matthew Soban, 27, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.

Soban pleaded guilty to charges in March.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Soban was arrested by Baraboo police on July 30, 2018, on an outstanding warrant.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber pistol in a holster he was wearing, and a .32 caliber derringer in his backpack.

Soban had two felony convictions on his record, so he was prohibited from having firearms.

Conley said at sentencing that Soban's life was a "whirlwind of drugs and legal trouble," despite having been through substance abuse treatment.

Conley also said in the release that Soban was running from state supervision, was moving to a new residence to remain on the run and spent six of the past 10 years in prison for violent and drug trafficking felonies.

