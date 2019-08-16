Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A Baraboo man out on bail on cocaine dealing charges was again arrested for drug dealing this week in Madison, police reported.

The new case began when a detective for the Dane County Narcotics Task Force developed information that a Baraboo man was traveling from Sauk County to Madison to deal cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs, according to a police news release.

On Monday night, Task Force members arrested the suspect, Christopher A. Funches, 30, as he left a department store on the East Side, seizing cocaine, cash, cell phones and other evidence, the release states.

Funches, who was arrested by the Task Force last year for allegedly dealing cocaine, was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, delivery of ecstasy (MDMA), possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and felony bail jumping.

