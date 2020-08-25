Baraboo man arrested in fatal shooting of Reedsburg woman in Oconto County, authorities say

A Baraboo man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Reedsburg woman in Oconto County on Friday, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office reported.
Oconto County deputies were sent to a town of Doty residence shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on a report of shots fired, Sheriff Todd Skarban said in a statement.
Upon arriving, they found a 31-year-old Reedsburg woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, Skarban said.
A 29-year-old Baraboo man was arrested and taken to the Oconto County Jail, Skarban said.
The names of the man and woman have not been released.
An investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office, Skarban said.
