Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison's East Side

A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison's East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a local clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Witnesses reported seeing a disturbance in which a person was pistol whipped and shots were possibly fired, Fryer said.

However, neither police officers nor a K-9 team were able to find any shell casings in the area.

The suspect was identified as Chet Hummel, 34, of Baraboo, where he was also located at a home on 300 Russell St. Officers from the Madison Police Department's Central District Community team, Violent Crimes detectives and Baraboo police arrested Hummel at the home, Fryer said.

Hummel is currently in the Dane County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

